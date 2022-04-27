Dr. Dean Toriumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toriumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Toriumi, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Toriumi, MD
Dr. Dean Toriumi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Toriumi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Toriumi's Office Locations
-
1
Dean M Toriumi MD60 E Delaware Pl Ste 1425, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 741-3202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toriumi?
After many failed nose surgeries, it was well worth the flights to see Dr. Toriumi. He is patient and kind. He is the expert in his field. Every specialist in Atlanta told me he was the only doctor that could fix my collapsed nose. Many of his patients have been hurt by previous doctors and it’s hard for us to trust again. Just because he is a man of few words does not mean he doesn’t know exactly what he’s doing. My nose looked large when the cast came off, but it shrank down over the months exactly like he said it would. I cannot have steroids, so I had to be patient. If you follow his post-op instructions, everything works out like he intended. This is clearly the end of my 6 year nightmare. I can’t speak highly enough about his entire staff! Always professional and I looked forward to my follow up visits. I cannot thank Dr. Toriumi enough!
About Dr. Dean Toriumi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1124121132
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toriumi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toriumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toriumi works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Toriumi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toriumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toriumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toriumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.