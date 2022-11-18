Dr. Das has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debasis Das, MD
Overview of Dr. Debasis Das, MD
Dr. Debasis Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Calicut Medical College, University Of Calicut and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North.
Dr. Das' Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis10100 Kanis Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Crossett909 Unity Rd Ste B, Crossett, AR 71635 DirectionsMondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Heber Springs301 Southridge Blvd Ste C, Heber Springs, AR 72543 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Warren404 S Bradley St, Warren, AR 71671 DirectionsMondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life when my left anterior descending became blocked in 2009. Has kept me going since then.
About Dr. Debasis Das, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Male
- 1265467609
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- U Cincinnati|University Cincinnati
- Calicut Medical College, University Of Calicut
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent North
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Das using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Das speaks Bengali.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.