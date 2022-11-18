Overview of Dr. Debasis Das, MD

Dr. Debasis Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Calicut Medical College, University Of Calicut and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North.



Dr. Das works at CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Crossett, AR, Heber Springs, AR and Warren, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.