Dr. Debbie Woody-Vitale, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woody-Vitale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbie Woody-Vitale, DPM
Overview of Dr. Debbie Woody-Vitale, DPM
Dr. Debbie Woody-Vitale, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI.
Dr. Woody-Vitale works at
Dr. Woody-Vitale's Office Locations
-
1
Athens Podiatry19723 Allen Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 479-8383
-
2
Athens Podiatry14835 Telegraph Rd, Flat Rock, MI 48134 Directions (734) 751-0203Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woody-Vitale?
About Dr. Debbie Woody-Vitale, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1174607527
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woody-Vitale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woody-Vitale accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woody-Vitale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woody-Vitale works at
Dr. Woody-Vitale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woody-Vitale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woody-Vitale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woody-Vitale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.