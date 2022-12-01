Dr. Deborah Englert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Englert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Englert, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Englert, MD is a Dermatologist in Cockeysville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology - Cockeysville10153 York Rd Ste 104, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Directions (410) 541-5244Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was excellent from start to finish. I was processed immediately, showed to the examine room immediately by Mary Kate. The Dr arrived checked for problems and proceeded to take care of them with directions and follow up if necessary. Exceptional service by staff and Dr.
About Dr. Deborah Englert, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1366478224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Englert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Englert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Englert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Englert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Englert has seen patients for Acne, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Englert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Englert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Englert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Englert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.