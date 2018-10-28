Dr. Deborah Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Feldman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Amazing!! I can’t say enough great things about her. The most sincere, knowledgeable, patient and understanding doctor around! Takes time to answer questions- a wealth of knowledge. Saw me at my highest (when I lost a baby late) and also saw me through my two rainbow babies. Wouldn’t be here without her. I trust her 100% and can’t recommend her enough!!!!! An angel on Earth!!
About Dr. Deborah Feldman, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
