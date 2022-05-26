Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD
Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD
Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lipson's Office Locations
Bronxville Internal Medicine77 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (914) 337-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipson?
Outstanding experience with Dr. Lipson. Two very successful surgeries for cataracts. I would highly recommend Dr. Lipson for her professional services and humanistic care !!
About Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902881816
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipson.
