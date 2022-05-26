Overview of Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD

Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lipson works at Bronxville Eye Associates in Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.