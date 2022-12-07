Overview

Dr. Deborah Macfarlane, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Macfarlane works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.