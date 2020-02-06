Overview

Dr. Debra Abell, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Abell works at Debra Tanner-Abell MD & Assocs in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.