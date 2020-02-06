See All Dermatologists in Wexford, PA
Dr. Debra Abell, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (67)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debra Abell, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Abell works at Debra Tanner-Abell MD & Assocs in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Debra Tanner-Abell MD & Assocs
    Debra Tanner-Abell MD & Assocs
11676 Perry Hwy Ste 2305, Wexford, PA 15090
(724) 935-9133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Warts
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Warts
Impetigo

Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Acanthosis Nigricans
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Lymphangioma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Microdermabrasion
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Third-Degree Burns
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Feb 06, 2020
    Dr. Abell gave the best and most thorough full body skin exam I have ever had. From my toes to my noes she looked at everything and explained as she went on. She is my new favorite dermatologist! Plus, I love the fact that she gave me cosmetic skin advise (when I asked). Going here from now on - she's the best!
    — Feb 06, 2020
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abell to family and friends

    Dr. Abell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Debra Abell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1558442525
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Abell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abell works at Debra Tanner-Abell MD & Assocs in Wexford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Abell’s profile.

    Dr. Abell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Abell speaks French, German and Portuguese.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Abell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

