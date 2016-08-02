Dr. Debra Bakal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Bakal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Debra Bakal, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
Dr. Bakal works at
Bakal Dermatology Associates Sc1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 996-1030
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pipefitters
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Deb is fantastic! She is very thorough! She inspects every inch of my body on my yearly mole check. She takes her time and answers all my questions. She is very cautious and helps me with all different concerns of my skin. I highly recommend her!
- Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Bakal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakal has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.