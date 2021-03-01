See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Debra Clapp, MD

Gynecology
4.4 (68)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debra Clapp, MD

Dr. Debra Clapp, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. 

Dr. Clapp works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - Electric Rd. in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clapp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - Electric Rd.
    1900 Electric Rd Ste 1050, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Debra Clapp, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 1417924960
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ohio State University Hospital|Ohio State University Hospital|The Ohio State University Hospitals|The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Clapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clapp works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - Electric Rd. in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Clapp’s profile.

    Dr. Clapp has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Clapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

