Overview

Dr. Debra Coats-Walton, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Coats-Walton works at Aesthetic Drmtlgy/Drmtlgc Srgy in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.