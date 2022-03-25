Dr. Debra Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
Saint Peter's Physician Associates294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 409-1363
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Debra Goldstein is professional and extremely knowledgeable and experienced in her area involving my stomach issues. She is patient and very thorough. I highly recommend her. She is and excellent Gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Debra Goldstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.