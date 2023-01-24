Overview of Dr. Deeba Husain, MD

Dr. Deeba Husain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University.



Dr. Husain works at Massachuttes Eye and Ear Retina Consultants in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Dry Eyes and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.