Overview
Dr. Deepa Balasubramaniam, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Balasubramaniam works at
Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corporation of America, 10313 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Balasubramaniam?
I just started using Dr. Deepa Balasubramaniam as my PCP and I'm very happy. i find her to be competent, caring, kind and responsible.
About Dr. Deepa Balasubramaniam, MD
Geriatric Medicine
English
- 1396928172
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- howard university hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balasubramaniam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balasubramaniam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balasubramaniam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balasubramaniam works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Balasubramaniam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balasubramaniam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balasubramaniam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balasubramaniam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.