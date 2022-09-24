Dr. Deepa Jagdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jagdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepa Jagdale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepa Jagdale, MD
Dr. Deepa Jagdale, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Evans, GA. They graduated from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Jagdale's Office Locations
The Pediatric Office4321 University Pkwy Ste 104, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 660-2932Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s very nice and informative!
About Dr. Deepa Jagdale, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1447412184
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jagdale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jagdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jagdale speaks Hindi and Marathi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jagdale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jagdale.
