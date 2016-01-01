Overview of Dr. Deepak Shah, MD

Dr. Deepak Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.