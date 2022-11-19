See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Horsham, PA
Dr. Deepika Nandiraju, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (241)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deepika Nandiraju, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania Univ, Warrangal and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nandiraju works at Endocrine Specialists in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrine Specialists
    118 Welsh Rd Unit A, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 241 ratings
    Patient Ratings (241)
    5 Star
    (181)
    4 Star
    (52)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Deepika Nandiraju, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1194136077
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania Univ, Warrangal
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepika Nandiraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandiraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nandiraju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nandiraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nandiraju works at Endocrine Specialists in Horsham, PA. View the full address on Dr. Nandiraju’s profile.

    241 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandiraju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandiraju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandiraju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandiraju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

