Dr. Delora Cummings, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carolina Shores, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Cummings works at Novant Health Family & Internal Medicine South Brunswick in Carolina Shores, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.