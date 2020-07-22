See All Oncologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAXIAS OF THE SOUTH FOUNDATION / SCIENCE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Carneiro-Pla works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Biopsy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Lobectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carneiro-Pla?

    Jul 22, 2020
    Dr. Carneiro-Pl performed a successful surgery of my parathyroid just recently. She 1st started with a scan and explained the percentages of various aspects of the surgery and results. The surgery itself went well, as well as my recovery. Her follow up is very in depth. She explains the entire process and listens to your concerns. I do feel more energetic, no pain in my back now, as well as no discomfort as a result of the surgery. Her professionalism and skills are very impressive. I trust her 100% for my health care needs. From her decisions, explanations, listening to my concerns and her friendly and helpful staff. This was a very positive experience.
    Bob — Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carneiro-Pla to family and friends

    Dr. Carneiro-Pla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carneiro-Pla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD.

    About Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1144344805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CAXIAS OF THE SOUTH FOUNDATION / SCIENCE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carneiro-Pla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carneiro-Pla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carneiro-Pla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carneiro-Pla has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Biopsy and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carneiro-Pla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Carneiro-Pla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carneiro-Pla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carneiro-Pla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carneiro-Pla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.