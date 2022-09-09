Dr. Dennis Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Braun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Braun, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.
Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania, LLC325 W Germantown Pike Ste 100, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 272-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Suburban Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Each time I have been scheduled within 2-4 weeks, waited less than 15 minutes and Dr. Braun was excellent in his diagnosis. I was never kept more than necessary past my appointment time and given all that doctors, nurses and staff must do on a daily basis, coupled with PPE that was not an issue 3 years ago, there is nothing but positive things I can say about MidAtlantic Urology. Yes, the office is a bit dated, the reading materials are limited, but I am not there for a hotel stay, I am there to be diagnosed and maintain my current levels of medical care.
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Kenyon College
- Urology
Dr. Braun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braun has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.
