Overview of Dr. Dennis Cortes, MD

Dr. Dennis Cortes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cortes works at Dennis Cortes, M.D., P.A. in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.