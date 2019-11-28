Overview of Dr. Dennis Pfisterer, MD

Dr. Dennis Pfisterer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Pfisterer works at Northern Jersey Orthopedic Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.