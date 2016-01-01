Dr. Quinlan Sr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis Quinlan Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Quinlan Sr, MD
Dr. Dennis Quinlan Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Quinlan Sr's Office Locations
Rutgers Health Otolaryngic Head & Neck Surgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Dennis Quinlan Sr, MD
- English
- 1699701706
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinlan Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinlan Sr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinlan Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinlan Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinlan Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.