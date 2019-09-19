See All Plastic Surgeons in Daniel Island, SC
Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (40)
Map Pin Small Daniel Island, SC
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD

Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica, West Indies and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Schimpf works at Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery in Daniel Island, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Hilton Head Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schimpf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery
    900 Island Park Dr Ste 202B, Daniel Island, SC 29492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 471-1135
  2. 2
    Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery
    102 W 8th North St, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 471-1135
  3. 3
    Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery
    32 Office Park Rd Ste 109, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 471-1135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 19, 2019
    He is best of the best! He has fixed a botched job from another surgeon in charleston area. This is my dr from here on out! I’m so thankful I found him and his staff! He and his staff have treated me with gentleness from the beginning. Very professional, caring and listens! Highly recommend him.
    Mary — Sep 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD
    About Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235200643
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica, West Indies
    Undergraduate School
    • daemen college
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimpf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schimpf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schimpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schimpf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimpf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schimpf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schimpf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

