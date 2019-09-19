Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimpf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD
Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica, West Indies and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Schimpf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schimpf's Office Locations
-
1
Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery900 Island Park Dr Ste 202B, Daniel Island, SC 29492 Directions (843) 471-1135
-
2
Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery102 W 8th North St, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 471-1135
-
3
Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery32 Office Park Rd Ste 109, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 Directions (843) 471-1135
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schimpf?
He is best of the best! He has fixed a botched job from another surgeon in charleston area. This is my dr from here on out! I’m so thankful I found him and his staff! He and his staff have treated me with gentleness from the beginning. Very professional, caring and listens! Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235200643
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Ross University School of Medicine, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica, West Indies
- daemen college
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schimpf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schimpf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schimpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schimpf works at
Dr. Schimpf speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schimpf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimpf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schimpf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schimpf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.