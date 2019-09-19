Overview of Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD

Dr. Dennis Schimpf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica, West Indies and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Schimpf works at Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery in Daniel Island, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Hilton Head Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.