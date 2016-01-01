Overview of Dr. Dennis Weppner, MD

Dr. Dennis Weppner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Weppner works at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.