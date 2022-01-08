See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Derald Farrimond, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Derald Farrimond, MD

Dr. Derald Farrimond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

Dr. Farrimond works at First Med Health/Wellness Ctr in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farrimond's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Firstmed of Southern Nevada LLC
    3343 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-0909
  2. 2
    7324 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 4, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 575-9705
  3. 3
    400 Shadow Ln Ste 104/105, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-0909

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Cigna

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jan 08, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Farrimond for over 6 years, even followed him through several moves (all farther from where I live). Thankfully he now uses telemed. He's always prompt returning my calls or texts. I would hate to look for someone to replace him.
    Teresa C — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. Derald Farrimond, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215901376
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada at Las Vegas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farrimond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrimond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrimond works at First Med Health/Wellness Ctr in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Farrimond’s profile.

    Dr. Farrimond has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrimond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrimond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrimond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrimond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrimond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

