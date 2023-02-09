Dr. Derek Buck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Buck, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Buck, MD
Dr. Derek Buck, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Bluefield, VA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Dr. Buck's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia111E SANDERS LN, Bluefield, VA 24605 Directions (540) 552-7133
Baptist Health Spine Center9101 Kanis Rd Ste 150A, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 202-6767
Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital1635 Caregiver Cir, Rapid City, SD 57702 Directions (605) 755-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had an work injury last month. I've seen a PT and 4 doctors. All of them were caring, compassionate, thorough, and professional. I'm am so impressed by all of them. I feel I'm getting the best care there is. Thank you to all of you!
About Dr. Derek Buck, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1790951432
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Ispine Physicians
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Buck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buck has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
