Overview of Dr. Derek Buck, MD

Dr. Derek Buck, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Bluefield, VA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.



Dr. Buck works at OrthoVirginia in Bluefield, VA with other offices in Little Rock, AR and Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.