Overview of Dr. Derek Higgins, DO

Dr. Derek Higgins, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.



Dr. Higgins works at Pioneer Sports and Spine in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.