Dr. Derek Higgins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Higgins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derek Higgins, DO
Dr. Derek Higgins, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins' Office Locations
-
1
Pioneer Sports and Spine4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 108, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 249-5525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
I have a rare, debilitating and painful health condition that has left me with indescribable discomfort and PTSD both physically as well as having to continually having to attempt to not only explain my pain, but also understand the genesis and mechanics of my illness to physicians since my diagnosis. Since finding Pioneer Sports and Spine and Dr. Higgins, I have been consistently listened to, understood, believed, and supported with the most sincere compassion starting with those who make the appointments on up to Dr. Higgins himself. A glowing recommendation is the very least I can offer with the most sincere thanks to Dr. Higgins and his incredible staff, from Paula and Stephanie answering the phones, as well as Cami and now Katie when Dr. Higgins is busy with other patients or in surgery or teaching. Thank you all for your compassion and consistency throughout the last 7 years. Grateful.
About Dr. Derek Higgins, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 16 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1568611655
Education & Certifications
- Ahwatukee Sports and Spine
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Higgins speaks Bulgarian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.