Dr. Derek Jones, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Derek Jones, MD

Dr. Derek Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

    Ear, Nose, and Throat Department at Medical Center Clinic
    8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 203-9526
    Ear, Nose, & Throat - Gulf Breeze
    207 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 203-3812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Deviated Septum
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Derek Jones, MD.

    About Dr. Derek Jones, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003897778
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan
    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University of Alabama|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

