Dr. Derek Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derek Jones, MD
Dr. Derek Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
1
Ear, Nose, and Throat Department at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 203-9526
2
Ear, Nose, & Throat - Gulf Breeze207 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 203-3812
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones performed my septoplasty and latera implants. I had very minimal pain after the surgery. So many people I talked to who've had this done said the pain was terrible. Well that was not the case with Dr. Jones. I had very minimal pain after the surgery. I'm six weeks out and am very happy! I can breathe so much better and my husband says I don't snore anymore. Dr. Jones staff are very efficient and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Jones!
About Dr. Derek Jones, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1003897778
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Alabama|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
