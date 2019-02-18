Overview

Dr. Derek Mattimoe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Mattimoe works at Stony Brook Family Medicine in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.