Dr. Derrick Marinelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derrick Marinelli, MD
Dr. Derrick Marinelli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Marinelli's Office Locations
Marinelli & Feldman Mds1915 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marinelli has been my urologist for the last 10 years and has shown excellent medical abilities and is very personal and caring. He has helped me through my battle with bladder cancer and I am grateful for him.
About Dr. Derrick Marinelli, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689897761
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marinelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marinelli has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marinelli speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.