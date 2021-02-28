Dr. Derrick Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derrick Sun, MD
Dr. Derrick Sun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|Utmb Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
Medical Office Building 116651 Southwest Fwy Ste 440, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (346) 874-2525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sun is the most compassionate and talented doctor I've ever seen. He was very patient answering questions and involved me in decisions. I fully understood my condition and surgical choices. He helped me feel comfortable choosing to have surgery. He followed up by phone months later to be sure I was still doing okay. I'd never choose another surgeon.
About Dr. Derrick Sun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1093987067
Education & Certifications
- Univ Wisc Hosp & Clins|University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University Colo Sch Med
- Univ Colorado Sch Med
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|Utmb Galveston
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
