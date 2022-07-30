Overview

Dr. Desirae McKee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Lubbock Heart Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. McKee works at Rapides Surgical Hand Specialists in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.