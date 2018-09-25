Dr. Desiree Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desiree Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Desiree Thomas, MD
Dr. Desiree Thomas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Med Center
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Jose Ochoa, MD2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-0000
-
2
Krishnawari Pant, MD11555 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 442-9100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas was such a wonderful doctor! Caring and understanding! Great first impression!!
About Dr. Desiree Thomas, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1821095258
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Med Center
- Emory University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
