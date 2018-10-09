Dr. Deval Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deval Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deval Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Fort Worth Heartpa209 OLD HIGHWAY 1187, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 338-1300
Fort Worth Heart1300 W Rosedale St Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 388-1300
Burleson Office11807 South Fwy, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 338-3100
Fort Worth Heart PA3521 SW Wilshire Blvd, Joshua, TX 76058 Directions (817) 338-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta has been treating my mom since 2008. He has always been on top of any changes in her condition, as well as her symptoms. He listens to us, explains things, and generally cares about my mom and her health. He’s been an amazing cardiologist, and we trust him 100%.
About Dr. Deval Mehta, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437376795
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.