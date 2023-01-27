See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Franklin, TN
Dr. Devin Sherman, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.9 (37)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devin Sherman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Sherman works at Williamson Medical Group Franklin in Franklin, TN with other offices in Thompsons Station, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williamson Medical Group Franklin
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 605, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 790-4159
  2. 2
    1106 Elliston Way Ste 101, Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 791-8581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Sherman fixed my chronic cough. He is very knowledgeable & very patient to explain what I needed to do to stay well. He was the third doctor I saw about my cough. He was the only one who found the problem. It feels good to feel good again. Thank you Dr.Sherman
    — Jan 27, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Devin Sherman, MD
    About Dr. Devin Sherman, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659497592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hosp-Wash U Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rhodes College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devin Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

