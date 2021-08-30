See All Neurologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Devon Conway, MD

Neurology
3.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Devon Conway, MD

Dr. Devon Conway, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. Conway works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital
    18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 989-2044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Fairview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Oscar Health
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 30, 2021
    Dr. Conway is caring, and a great listener. He explains clearly to explain any issues! He is just amazing. One of the best doctor I have right now!
    Lydia Andino-Demyan — Aug 30, 2021
    Dr. Conway's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Conway

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Devon Conway, MD

    Neurology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1477767432
    Education & Certifications

    CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Neurology
