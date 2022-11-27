Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.
1
Charleston3211 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 932-2536Tuesday1:00am - 4:30am
2
Cancer & Blood Specialists of Nevada701 Shadow Ln Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 932-3118
3
Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D.3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 933-1886Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Nevada Cancer Specialists6190 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 933-1758
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
I was recommended to this md from my Dr. Kevin Yu, MD of KSON. I was really scared but, everyone was extremely nice, friendly, and helpful! I look forward to seeing my Dr. He truly care about his patients.
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1730186354
- Cook County Hospital Chicago
- Detroit - Macomb Hospital
- Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
