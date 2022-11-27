Overview of Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD

Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.



Dr. Kaushal works at Cancer & Blood Specialist - Charleston in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.