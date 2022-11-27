See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (48)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD

Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.

Dr. Kaushal works at Cancer & Blood Specialist - Charleston in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaushal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston
    3211 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 932-2536
    Tuesday
    1:00am - 4:30am
  2. 2
    Cancer & Blood Specialists of Nevada
    701 Shadow Ln Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 932-3118
  3. 3
    Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D.
    3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 933-1886
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Nevada Cancer Specialists
    6190 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 933-1758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 27, 2022
    I was recommended to this md from my Dr. Kevin Yu, MD of KSON. I was really scared but, everyone was extremely nice, friendly, and helpful! I look forward to seeing my Dr. He truly care about his patients.
    Geraldine Coronado — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital Chicago
    • Detroit - Macomb Hospital
    • Punjab Medical College|Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhan Kaushal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaushal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaushal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaushal works at Cancer & Blood Specialist - Charleston in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kaushal’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaushal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaushal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaushal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

