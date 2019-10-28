Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diana Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Diana Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Il Yound Kim MD3919 Beverly Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Directions (917) 868-3018
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
With Dr. Diana M Kim's great charming personality I was impressed from a first sight and that was my pleasure to learn much later that she is so fair that other people like you too. As from my professional view it was finally resulted in a dedicated song, not less .., with a friendly smile as shown below. The real song is here: reverbnation.com/boriskzorin/song/31235451-what-a-lovely-woman What A Lovely Doctor, Fairly Doctor! "The chest pain was strong as fire Like this doctor, she is mine She is keeping my heart rate ... What a lovely woman, pretty woman As a dream for real, Oh, lovely woman, pretty woman Just a dream for real!"
About Dr. Diana Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780811844
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
