Dr. Diana Kim, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (4)
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Diana Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Il Yound Kim MD in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Il Yound Kim MD
    3919 Beverly Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 868-3018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2019
    With Dr. Diana M Kim's great charming personality I was impressed from a first sight and that was my pleasure to learn much later that she is so fair that other people like you too. As from my professional view it was finally resulted in a dedicated song, not less .., with a friendly smile as shown below. The real song is here: reverbnation.com/boriskzorin/song/31235451-what-a-lovely-woman What A Lovely Doctor, Fairly Doctor! "The chest pain was strong as fire Like this doctor, she is mine She is keeping my heart rate ... What a lovely woman, pretty woman As a dream for real, Oh, lovely woman, pretty woman Just a dream for real!"
    By Boris K'Zorin, Musical Artist Producer, Last Ro — Oct 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Diana Kim, MD
    About Dr. Diana Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780811844
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
