Overview of Dr. Diana Leitner, MD

Dr. Diana Leitner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kansas University School of Medicine.



Dr. Leitner works at Grene Vision Group in Wichita, KS with other offices in Hutchinson, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.