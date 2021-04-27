Dr. Diana Skirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Skirk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diana Skirk, MD
Dr. Diana Skirk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Skirk works at
Dr. Skirk's Office Locations
Internal Medicine & Geriatrics Associates PA2571 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 4, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 757-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is so nice and Dr. Skirk is the most thorough Dr. I have ever been to. I know if there is anything wrong with me she will find it.
About Dr. Diana Skirk, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1841248887
Education & Certifications
- VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skirk has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skirk speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Skirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.