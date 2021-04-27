Overview of Dr. Diana Skirk, MD

Dr. Diana Skirk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Skirk works at East Shore Neurology in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.