Overview

Dr. Diane Bai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Bai works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA, Seattle, WA and Bothell, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.