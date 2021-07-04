See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Diane Bai, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Bai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Bai works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA, Seattle, WA and Bothell, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup
    2910 S Meridian Ste 350, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Pacific Medical Centers
    1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Pacific Medical Centers
    1909 214th St SE Ste 115, Bothell, WA 98021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 04, 2021
    Dr. Y. Bai Got really sick?..don't wanna die? Now is here here looking for a G.I Get in line sign up with THE Dr. Bai She takes your pains when you cry Testify best Dr on planet primo G.I Match her skills?.. look around try! Address her properly rest G.Is sigh A Primo Queen G.I..Dr. Diane Y. Bai If G.Is where only single she's 6 ply Trust me Dr. Queen lets no one die She does miracles rest all do is try Top M.D wells always full never dry Feel her top care minute she say hi Any questions?.to cure is her reply!. Here telling the world about Dr. Bai A gold red rose in garden full of G.Is She fry bake cook rest can only fry! See this Great Doctor with wings fly Her patient ambassador tell no lies Got really sick?..and don't wanna die? Then get in line see the Great Dr. Y Bai! ¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤ A Humble poem (one out of 164 poems) written by me..to honor..and inform...regarding the one and only..Dr. Diane Y. Bai. Sun 7/4/2021©                                 
    Omar J Rubaa — Jul 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Diane Bai, MD
    About Dr. Diane Bai, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • Female
    • 1932145646
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University|Duke University Medical Center
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    • Columbia Univ Med Ctr|Columbia University Med Center
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Bai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bai has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

