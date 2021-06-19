Overview of Dr. Diane Karalekas, MD

Dr. Diane Karalekas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.



Dr. Karalekas works at Eye Phys Marlborough/Worcester in Marlborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.