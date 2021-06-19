Dr. Diane Karalekas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karalekas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Karalekas, MD
Dr. Diane Karalekas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.
Susan M. Yeomans M.d. PC65 Boston Post Rd W Ste 250, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 481-0815
- Marlborough Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
She was very kind and caring and thorough - so much so that I will switch to her for Ophthalmology from whom I used to see.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992742944
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Karalekas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karalekas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karalekas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karalekas has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karalekas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karalekas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karalekas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karalekas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karalekas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.