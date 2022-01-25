Dr. Diego Calonje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calonje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Calonje, MD
Overview of Dr. Diego Calonje, MD
Dr. Diego Calonje, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Diego H. Calonje M.d. PC1951 N Wilmot Rd Ste 15 Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 886-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Highly recommend!!! Not all the Drs with suit and tie are what you expect but Dr Calonje is one of the exceptions. I was doing an eye exam due to my 35 years with type 1 diabetes and he explained very clear about my eyes condition (they’re fine by the way). Very kind staff at northwest Magee in Tucson.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U Tex Med Sch
- 1996|Tulane U La|Tulane University of Louisiana
- 1992
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Calonje speaks Spanish.
