Overview of Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD

Dr. Dieu Rick Ngo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Altus Houston Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Ngo works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.