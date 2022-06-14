Overview

Dr. Dilip Ghanekar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalor University|Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Ghanekar works at Gastroenterology Associates of West Florida in Trinity, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.