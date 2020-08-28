Dr. Dion Franga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dion Franga, MD
Overview
Dr. Dion Franga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Franga works at
Locations
South Carolina Surgical3045 SAINT MATTHEWS RD, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 747-7242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Franga?
Best Surgeon in Orangeburg SC
About Dr. Dion Franga, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1306938931
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Dwight D Eisenhower AMC
- Medical University of South Carolina
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franga works at
Dr. Franga has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Franga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.