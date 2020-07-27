See All Ophthalmologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Dip Jadav, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dip Jadav, MD

Dr. Dip Jadav, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. 

Dr. Jadav works at Outlook Eye and Laser Center in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jadav's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Outlook Eye and Laser Center
    3507 Town Center Blvd S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 242-1242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2020
    I am so happy I found Dr. Jadav. I am glasses free. Except readers of course. He is very precise in his work. If you want excellent care of your eyes then make an appointment with him. His staff is also outstanding.
    Debra Scheuerman — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Dip Jadav, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497908883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dip Jadav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jadav has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jadav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jadav works at Outlook Eye and Laser Center in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jadav’s profile.

    Dr. Jadav has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jadav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jadav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jadav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dip Jadav, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

