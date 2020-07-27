Dr. Dip Jadav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dip Jadav, MD
Overview of Dr. Dip Jadav, MD
Dr. Dip Jadav, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX.
Dr. Jadav works at
Dr. Jadav's Office Locations
-
1
Outlook Eye and Laser Center3507 Town Center Blvd S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-1242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jadav?
I am so happy I found Dr. Jadav. I am glasses free. Except readers of course. He is very precise in his work. If you want excellent care of your eyes then make an appointment with him. His staff is also outstanding.
About Dr. Dip Jadav, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati
- 1497908883
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jadav has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jadav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jadav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jadav works at
Dr. Jadav has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jadav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jadav speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jadav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jadav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.