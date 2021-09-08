Overview

Dr. Dipti Itchhaporia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Itchhaporia works at Newport Coast Cardiology in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.