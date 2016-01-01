Overview of Dr. Dirk Berry, MD

Dr. Dirk Berry, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center, Fayette Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.



Dr. Berry works at Tuscaloosa Nephrology Assocs in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Northport, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.